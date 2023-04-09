HIGHLIGHTS! Southampton 1-4 Man City | HAALAND DOUBLE AND RECORD-BREAKING DE BRUYNE INSPIRE WIN

Erling Haaland took his Premier League goal tally to 30 goals and Kevin De Bruyne became the quickest player to 100 assists in Premier League history as City beat Southampton 4-1 at St Mary’s.
Erling Haaland took his Premier League goal tally to 30 goals and Kevin De Bruyne became the quickest player to 100 assists in Premier League history as City beat Southampton 4-1 at St Mary’s.
Match of the Day's Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy discuss Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne's influence in Manchester..