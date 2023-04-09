HIGHLIGHTS! Southampton 1-4 Man City | HAALAND DOUBLE AND RECORD-BREAKING DE BRUYNE INSPIRE WIN
Erling Haaland took his Premier League goal tally to 30 goals and Kevin De Bruyne became the quickest player to 100 assists in Premier League history as City beat Southampton 4-1 at St Mary’s.