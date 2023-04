THE “BEST” WORLD • New Super Mario Bros. Wii Co-Op Let's Play • World 5

We are back with another recording session of NSMBWii and ETM is out for REVENGE!

He is starting to remember how TLM beat him in the race and wants TLM TO SUFFER while he gets all the glory.

Will this new EVIL ETM be able to find common ground and to help TLM defeat 5-4 and IGGY KOOPA??