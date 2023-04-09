Throwback to the Height of COV1D

Welcome to GotDialogue.

I remember when the fake pandemic was beginning, I paid little attention until the media kept ramping up a topic which I knew to be a non-issue.

I was sitting in my apartment in March of 2020 when I noticed that the Trump Tower in Vancouver turned red for the first and only time.

The next day a state of emergency was declared in BC.

From then on I knew a war had been declared in the spirit realm, and I was not going to watch from the sidelines.

Problem was I had no one in my life.

My family had abandoned me, my friends had abandoned me.

But my God, Jesus Christ, had found me.

His Holy Spirit had saved me and gave me the strength to fight.

Thus formed GotDialogue and these videos.

This first video is a throw back to 2020 when the building I was living in decided to tell everyone no guests would be allowed.

This was my response.

God Bless You!