Easter With Abraham - Pastor Rick Brown

In this powerful Easter sermon, Pastor Rick Brown takes a closer look at the story of Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son in Genesis 22.

Through this story, we see a foreshadowing of the ultimate sacrifice that God would make through his own son, Jesus Christ.

Drawing on John 8:56-58 and Romans 10:8-10,13, Pastor Rick shows how Abraham's faith and obedience ultimately pointed to the salvation that we can have through Jesus Christ.

By believing in him and confessing him as Lord, we too can be saved and reconciled to God.

As we celebrate Easter and the resurrection of Jesus, let us remember the sacrifice that was made on our behalf and the faith and obedience that are required of us as his followers.

Join us for this powerful message and be encouraged in your faith as we remember the ultimate sacrifice that was made for us.