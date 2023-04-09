Enemy drone from launch to striking a target: ZALA Lancet is a Russian kamikaze drone

This is the only Russian drone that is worth covering, it does create a lot of headache ok n the battlefield in Ukraine.

Lancet ( Лацент) managed to successfully destroy several artillery systems .

This drone first showed up in action around 2019-2020 in Syria .

On a positive note, Russians don't produce this drone in masses ; therefore, it only strikes hight priority targets .

At the beginning of war , this kamikaze drones were not very accurate, but as of lately accuracy definitely improved.

I don't know if accuracy improved from them tweaking and upgrading a drone , or maybe drone operators improved their skills with more combat experience.

If I am to compare Switchblade 300 to this drone, than Lacent definitely outperforms Switchblade 300 .

Switchblade 300 drones drones lack the " killing power" sort of speak