Resurrection Day 2023. Pascha-Easter. Christ is Risen. He is risen indeed.
Resurrection Day 2023. Pascha-Easter. Christ is Risen. He is risen indeed.

Welcome friends to St.

Michael&apos;s Monastery and the New Warrior Ministries.

Today we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Savior; Jesus the Christ.

Join us for today&apos;s homily/sermon.

Blessings.

+William