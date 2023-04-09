Resurrection Day 2023. Pascha-Easter. Christ is Risen. He is risen indeed.

Welcome friends to St.
Michael's Monastery and the New Warrior Ministries.
Today we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Savior; Jesus the Christ.
Join us for today's homily/sermon.
Blessings.
+William
Welcome friends to St.
Michael's Monastery and the New Warrior Ministries.
Today we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Savior; Jesus the Christ.
Join us for today's homily/sermon.
Blessings.
+William
null / Pablo Esparza/CNA
Vatican City, Apr 9, 2023 / 04:45 am (CNA).
On the morning of Easter Sunday 2023,..