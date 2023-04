Easter Conspiracies, Carnival in Brazil, and the Manson Family: Rated G Goes Down the Rabbit Hole

Get ready for a thrilling and unfiltered live show with Rated G!

Join stand-up comedian Gary G.

Garcia and producer Brian T.

Licata as they delve into the most controversial topics of the season.

In this unedited and unscripted episode, they will explore the conspiracies surrounding Easter and its pagan roots, and take a fascinating look at the vibrant and colorful carnival culture in Brazil.