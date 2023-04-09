The Living Christ Series: A Spiritual Journey Through Easter

Welcome to "The Living Christ Series", where we explore the significance of Easter and the impact of Jesus Christ's resurrection on our lives.

Join us on this spiritual journey as we delve into the scriptures and discuss the timeless truths of the Gospel.

In this special Easter Day stream, we'll be reflecting on the life, death, and resurrection of Christ, and how it relates to our daily lives.

Whether you're a believer or simply curious about the Christian faith, this stream is the perfect opportunity to deepen your understanding of the Easter story and its relevance to the world today.

So come along and join us for a meaningful and inspiring experience!