Church Service - 4-9-2023 Livestream - Easter Celebration!

Complete Church Service for Sunday, April 9, 2023.

In this Easter Service we celebrate the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ and the salvation that we have through the sacrifice that He made for us.

The Apostle Paul tells us in Romans 6:23: "For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord." Since all people "have sinned and fall short of the glory of God" (Rom.

3:23), all people need the salvation that Jesus came to bring to us.

Our hope and our prayer is that you will receive the gift of salvation that God has extended to you in Him.

Praise the Lord and Happy Easter to all!