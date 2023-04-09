🔥”The Greatest President in The History of The World” - Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 praises Trump, leads the crowd in a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant… EPIC!
🔥”The Greatest President in The History of The World” - Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 praises Trump, leads the crowd in a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant… EPIC!
Jorge Masvidal: "greatest President in the history of the world sitting right there. I love that guy."
