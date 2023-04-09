StrateTactics (3:00p - 5:00p EDT) | Phantom Brigade, turn-based mech action | Episode 3
Headed back into Phantom Brigade!

I&apos;m enjoying the hybrid turn-based planning and real-time execution so far.

It has something of a X-Com x BattleTech feel.

Can&apos;t wait for the training wheels to be ripped off.