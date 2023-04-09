StrateTactics (3:00p - 5:00p EDT) | Phantom Brigade, turn-based mech action | Episode 3

Headed back into Phantom Brigade!
I'm enjoying the hybrid turn-based planning and real-time execution so far.
It has something of a X-Com x BattleTech feel.
Can't wait for the training wheels to be ripped off.
Alright, boys! Starting fresh! We were handily wiped out in our first run of the game, but thanks to the Phantom Brigade's..
Now pushing into enemy territory, we've discovered a few new toys to play with. Moving forward, I'm going to..