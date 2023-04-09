U.S. Transhumanist Party Virtual Enlightenment Salon with Dan Elton – April 9, 2023

On Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 1 p.m.

U.S. Pacific Time, the U.S. Transhumanist Party invites its Director of Scholarship, Dan Elton, Ph.D., to deliver a twofold presentation.

During the first half of the Salon, Dr. Dan Elton will discuss his work in artificial intelligence for personalized medicine as well as FDA regulation issues around AI.

During the second half of the Salon, he will address the insights he has gained from his research into Long COVID and some effective ways of conceptualizing and ultimately defeating this illness.