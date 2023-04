Mt. Helix holds 106th Easter sunrise service

Starting at 5 a.m.

Sunday, parishioners crowded the amphitheater at the top of Mount Helix.

The same way they did last year and more than one hundred years ago.

“It’s an honor to be a part of something so longstanding that’s been here long before I've been here, and I hope will be here long after I’m gone," said Chris Hilken, senior pastor at College Avenue Church.