Vinzent Cooper with The Logbook guests Kimberly Moyers and Chad Candy

Honorably Discharged Veteran, good citizen with CCW and a Patriots' 2nd Amendment Constitutional Rights over pornography being distributed to minors at the tax-payers expense in Cameron Public Schools in Missouri.

V.P.

Has been silent for 7-8 weeks of smut books to children on Cameron Community Forum, a local FB page publication.

Yet V.P.

Writes a shameful, defamatory, inciteful piece within 2 days of Vinzent's 1-hour attendance at FSB Church with no improper or harmful incidents occurring.

Vinzent's actions are considered at best imprudent and of poor judgement.

Purposeful or intentional to open carry to cause intimidation?

NO!

Where are the priorities of this staff member?

V.P.

Wrote take the focus off the 'real problem' plaguing the public-school library.

PORNOGRAPHY IN SCHOOL, under his and a few others failed leadership.