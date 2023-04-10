One dead, one wounded in two shotgun shootings; suspect arrested

A man who allegedly shot two people with a shotgun Sunday, one of whom died, was arrested with the aid of a police dog after a pursuit that ended on Interstate 5 in the East Mission Bay area.
