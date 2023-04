The nostalgia behind your favorite Chinese food | Vincent Yeow Lim

As a proud and passionate restaurant owner, Vincent Yeow Lim takes after his father and grandfather in the family tradition of Chinese cooking.

Lim makes a delicious case to elevate the reputation of Chinese food, sharing why the comforting flavors behind iconic dishes -- like a hearty helping of perfectly made fried rice -- come from a long line of love, nostalgia and mastery that deserves to be recognized.