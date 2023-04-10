Rumble/Odysee/Bitchute Exclusive Hot Take: April 9th 2023 News Blast!

What's the news on Easter Sunday?
Well, Jesus wouldn't be happy about it, I'm sure.
But let's try and skim the headlines and see what's happening.
#headlines #news #politics
Is the news an April Fools Prank? If only! Saturday is still a slow news day, but don't get depressed. We're..
Are you ready for the Great Depression II? Stock up on soup! I assume Biden would fiddle as the world burns if he wasn't..