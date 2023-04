The D-Word: Division in the Freedom Movement

Division has been the thorn in the side of the Freedom Movement here in Vancouver, BC, and even across Canada for a long time now.

We have talked to enough of the leaders, organisers and active people across the provinces to get a fair idea that the division is common all over.

Whether it is happening in America or Europe, I can’t really say.

Maybe someone with connections to the movement over there could shed some light on the subject.