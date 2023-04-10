The All-new Renault Espace - VI - Documentary film From reveal

In 1983, Renault unveiled the vehicle that can fittingly be called the first car for life and living, the Renault Espace.

It was pioneering, often imitated, never equalled and has earned iconic status over five generations.

Renault is now unveiling the All-new Espace, the new people carrier seating 5 or 7, which will join the line-up leading the brand’s charge in the C and D segments.

The Espace started a revolution, ushered in a vision of the future and has never stopped changing with the times.

Today’s the All-new Espace has an SUV vibe and athletic and elegant design, and the Esprit Alpine trim adds a motorsports edge.

It has remained true to its 5- or 7-seater long-distance people-carrier DNA and is still the Renault range’s most spacious model.

And that’s where it shines!

The choice of sophisticated materials and finishing touches add class to the top-of-the-range and bright interior thanks to a 1-sqm-plus sunroof, one of the largest on the market.