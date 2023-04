Within eyesight of China, Taiwan island residents react to military drills

On Beigan island, part of Taiwan's Matsu archipelago that is within eyesight of China's mainland, 60-year-old chef Lin Ke-qiang says he does not want war.

"The Russia-Ukraine war, that's terrifying.

I feel very emotional seeing the people there become destitute and homeless", he says.

China was due to hold live-fire drills on Monday to round off three days of military exercises in response to Taiwan's president meeting with the US House speaker.