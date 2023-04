There's TROUBLE on the TEMPLE MOUNT in JERUSALEM!!!

April 10th, 2023 LIVE!!!

With Don Stewart and James Kaddis!!!

The Times of Israel reports, "Jewish visitors were allowed to visit the flashpoint Temple Mount site on Sunday morning, hours after a number of Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque overnight, stoking initial fears of clashes." This is serious and the world is changing rapidly!!!

Get ready for a very interesting discussion; you don't want to miss this one!!!