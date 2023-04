The World in 2023: Top 5 Future Technologies

An artificial general intelligence is defined as any intelligence that has the same cognitive performance of an average human in virtually all domains.

It’s also defined as an AI with human-level consciousness and self-awareness.

It’s considered the most important and impactful invention of this century by far.

It also indicates the start of the technological singularity soon afterward, which is a point in time when technological growth becomes uncontrollable and irreversible.