Is JESUS the SON of GOD? (Isa or Christ?) (Christian or Muslim?) (Prophet or Prophecy?) Trinity?
By Adam’s sin we live on cursed ground *(Romans 5:17-19),* by his inheritance we are led astray by the carnal desires of the flesh (lust, greed, gluttony, envy, wrath, sloth, pride…) *(Galatians 5:17-21).* Thankfully our God YHWH is an empathetic God *(Hebrews 4:15),* a loving God *(John 3:16),* a God who wants us reconciled to him *(2Peter 3:9).* Trouble was God abhors sin *(Psalm 5:4-6),* so a sacrifice was needed *(Genesis 3:15).* Someone who would be able to be sinless *(2Corinthians 5:21)* where we were sinful *(Titus 3:5).* This was thankfully fulfilled when the Word/Son Jesus Christ (who is his himself God) *(John 1:1-5)* took upon immaculately born sinless Nazarene flesh *(Matthew 1:21-23),* in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago.

The Messiah lived 30 years upon this earth sinless *(Isaiah 53:9)* a feat we couldn’t keep by 13.

Giving up the heavenly glory only God has *(John 17:5),* he made himself a lowly man *(Philippians 2:5-10).* He cast out devils *(Matthew 8:16–17),* healed the sick *(Matthew 12:13-18),* and gave hope to the broken-hearted *(Luke 4:17-21).* And ended his ministry beaten mocked and bruised *(John 19:1-3),* before hanging on a cross in agony *(Mark 15:25-37).* Bearing the weight our sins upon his back *(1Peter 3:18-20)* he descended to Hell for three days *(Zechariah 9:11).* Rising again *(Mark 16:9),* he will grant us (in like manner) victory over the death *(Romans 6:22-23)* we rightfully deserve *(Romans 3:9-11 ;23-26).* All that is required for complete washing (spiritual baptism) *(1John 1:6-10),* to become a new creature *(2Corinthians 5:17-19),* is calling out to the Lord *(Romans 10:9-10)* in humble repentance *(Revelation 3:19-22).*