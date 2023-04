VLK Spring 2023 Adult League Round 3 Race 2 Part 1

Starting P3.

One of the youngsters on the pole for the first time.

She is quickly overtaken and does her best to stay with the 19.

Unfortunately, she gets to close in one of the corners which created an opportunity which was exploited.

The pursuit of the 19 is on.

A bit of a conservative pit stop puts me behind a mid-fielder who opened the door and made quick work but lost time hoping to regain this time with the clear laps.