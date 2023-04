King Charles’ Coronation Rides Unveiled

King Charles and his wife Camilla will travel to and from their coronation next month in Britain's oldest and newest royal carriages.

The king and his wife will be taken from Buckingham Palace to the Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, built to commemorate Elizabeth's 60th year on the throne and first used in 2014.

Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.