Here Are Human Jobs Most At Risk Of Being Replaced By AI

Artificial Intelligence is taking over recent conversations about technology thanks to the popularity of ChatGBT - an AI tool that can answer any question, create a persuasive argument and even write an essay in a matter of seconds.

According to a recent Fortune poll, about 40% of workers who know of ChatGBT are concerned that it will replace their jobs entirely.

Some experts say AI will create jobs but here are the industries that are most likely to be affected by this technology.

Veuer's Lindsey Granger reports.