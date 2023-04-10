CBN NewsWatch AM: FORCES ON HIGH ALERT IN ISRAEL - April 10, 2023

Israel putting its forces on high alert after days of taking rocket fire from Lebanon, the Gaza strip and for the first time, Syria.

The Biden Administration is promising to fight the ruling of a Texas Federal judge suspending the FDA\'s approval of the \"abortion pill\".

The pill - known as Mifepristone - is used in what are called medication abortions which now account for more than half of the abortions in the U.S. Russia is threatening Military and other measures in response to Finland\'s joining NATO last week.

Most Americans no longer belong to a church.

In 2019 alone, 4,500 churches closed then COVID compounded the issue.

Shannon Bream has been a familiar face on FOX News for 16 years.

She sits down to talk to us about faith, her new role at FOX, and her latest book.