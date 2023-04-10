ARBY’S DIABLO DARE CHALLENGE | MOLLY SCHUYLER | INSANELY SPICY | MOM VS FOOD | DAN KENNEDY

The Arby’s spicy Diablo Dare sandwich challenge.

This was actually spicier than I thought it was going to be.

The challenge includes either a chicken sandwich or a roast beef sandwich with a Diablo sauce and peppers on it, loaded cheese, fries with peppers and spicy sauce and a small frosty.

You cannot have the frosty until you have finished the food.

Extremely spicy for those who do not like spicy at all.

We both tried both sandwiches so we can have the differences to compare.

Try this challenge when it comes back if you’re up for some spicy fun.

Enjoy!