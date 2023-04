Priyanka Chopra celebrates Easter Sunday with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas |Oneindia News

Priyanka’s daughter Malti celebrated her first Easter on April 9, and her mommy made sure it was special.

Priyanka took to social media to share some adorable clicks from their Easter celebration.

Easter is a Christian festival that is celebrated to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday.

#PriyankaChopra #MaltiMarie #Easter ~PR.154~HT.95~GR.125~