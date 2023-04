LFA 4.10.23 @11am: TRUMP AT UFC SHOWS HIS POPULARITY!!

Trump met with massive eruption of cheers at UFC - Mass shooting in Louisville, KY - Biden says he plans on running - Biden's re-election strategy - Bud light lashes out at customers - Biden regime will ignore Judge's ruling on abortion pills - The left is attacking Justice Clarence Thomas - JP Morgan CEO recommends taking American's private land for Green policies - The world is turning on the U.S - Andrew Cuomo facing lawsuit over nursing home murders