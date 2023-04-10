Elon Musk Paints Over the ‘W’ on Twitter Headquarters Sign

Gizmodo reports that a few days ago, a white tarp was seen covering up the "w" on Twitter's headquarters sign so that it read "Titter.".

According to Musk, the building landlord took issue with the adjustment.

Musk took to Twitter on April 9 to reveal that he'd found a workaround.

Musk then took the joke one step further.

Gizmodo reports that last year, Musk polled his followers to ask if he should remove the "w" in Twitter permanently.

However, angering the landlord, SRI Nine Market Square LLC, might not be the best move right now, considering the company sued Twitter for unpaid rent in January.

Gizmodo reports that Twitter has become infamous for not paying its bills since Musk took over the company last October