President Trump invades UFC 287 to Deafening Cheers | Facts Not Fiction With Matt Couch

The CEO of one of the largest baking groups in the world says that governments should seize properties to help speed up climate change initiatives, because we don't have much time left... Who's advising this clown, Al Gore and Greta Thunberg?

No Thanks Stalin, we'll keep our properties, and you can kiss our asses.