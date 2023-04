Leaked Pentagon papers predict Ukrainian's air defenses will be exhausted

Leaked Pentagon papers predict Ukrainian's air defenses will be exhausted by MAY 23, leaving Putin free to send in fighter jets - as it's feared latest $2bn US aid won't be enough to save Zelensky's army.

Ukraine's air defenses could fall to Russia by the middle of next month as Zelensky's army runs out of weapons to protect its skies, leaked Pentagon papers claim.