Are you an ethical true crime fan? 4 questions to ask | Lindsey A. Sherrill

From the Salem witch trials to Jack the Ripper, humanity's historic fascination for true crime content can be traced back to the Middle Ages.

But is it ethical to consume these real-life dramas in the way we do?

Researcher Lindsey A.

Sherrill shares four questions to ask yourself to be a mindful fan of this provocative cultural obsession -- so you can direct your attention away from the exploitative "ugly side" of true crime and to those that are doing useful work in the genre.