Conservative Sanctuary States? + AI and Futurism | Gaines, Posobiec, Joe Allen

Criminals run rampant on America's streets, yet Daniel Perry faces a lifetime in prison for defending himself.

Public schools are non-stop propaganda factories, but Riley Gaines was held hostage for trying to speak against it in San Francisco.

Charlie lays out how Turning Point USA has become the most attacked group in America, and how conservatives must respond to escalating targeting by building up their own "conservative sanctuary states." Plus, Joe Allen joins to lay out what advanced AI means for our way of life and our basic humanity.

