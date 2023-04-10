At least five dead in latest US mass shooting at Kentucky bank

Police say at least six people have been taken to hospital for treatment, and that the gunman was killed at the scene.
Police say at least six people have been taken to hospital for treatment, and that the gunman was killed at the scene.
Bank Mass-Shooting Leaves 5 Dead, 6 Injured In Downtown Louisville Five people were killed and six hospitalized in a shooting at a..
A shooting at a bank building in downtown Louisville on Monday morning killed five people and wounded at least six others, police..