King Charles shortens procession route for coronation next month

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort will take a shortened procession after the coronation on May 6 with the journey being slashed to less than half of the length of the route used by the late Queen Elizabeth
The King and Queen Consort will take a carriage procession through the streets of London - but on a much shorter route than Queen..