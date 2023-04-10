In 2024, The Media Headlines: ”Today Joe Biden Did This… And Trump In Court”

Barr calls Trump the weakest of GOP 2024 candidates.

GOP’s stormy outlook.

Trump AG Bill Barr: Prosecutors likely have very good evidence Trump obstructed justice.

Poll: Criminal charges against Trump 50% should have been charged.

Trump's action in Manhattan Criminal case, 53% intentionally did something illegal.

Trump faces multiple intensifying criminal investigations.

In the general election Trump would be weak according to Bill Barr.

The indictments will drag out into 2024.

The media would be ….”while today Joe Biden did this… and Trump in court”.

It will disrupt the process.

Republicans are going to be in a position where they will either run with Trump or against him.

The Senate there are more opportunities for republicans.

When will Kevin McCarthy leave Donald Trump?

When the polls show he will lose the House.

Too many are going to try to save what they can for 2024 and start working towards 2026.

Republicans will change the platform by 2026 to what they think can win.