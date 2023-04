MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 4.10.23 @1PM: LOOMING WAR WITH CHINA IS A SET-UP FOR THE 2024 STEAL

War with China all of the sudden seems on the horizon as Trump tweets about it on Easter- McCarthy lets us down with curbing IRS agents, was he lying all along?- New Pentagon leaks reveal we were right about Ukraine but now what?- Biden recruits social media army to manipulate the election- Kamala and Obama defend the TN insurrectionists- Biden’s new push for Electric vehicles USA wide- The Dalai Llama is a pedophile- MikeCrispi.com for MORE!