Police car firebombed in protest against Northern Ireland peace deal

Demonstrators opposing the Good Friday peace agreement that ended three decades of hostilities in Northern Ireland firebombed a police car on Monday in Londonderry during a march on the agreement's 25th anniversary, officials said.
Demonstrators opposing the Good Friday peace agreement that ended three decades of hostilities in Northern Ireland firebombed a police car on Monday in Londonderry during a march on the agreement's 25th anniversary, officials said.
LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland (AP) — Demonstrators opposing the Good Friday peace agreement that ended three decades of..