Northern Ireland: 25 years since the end of the conflict, deep divisions remain

Between 1968 and 1998, the British territory of Northern Ireland was torn apart by a conflict pitting Catholic republicans seeking civil rights and reunification with the rest of Ireland against majority Protestant supporters of continued union with Britain.

“The Troubles”, which were marked by street battles, bombings, summary executions and internment without trial, claimed the lives of over 3,500 people before the signing of a landmark peace deal on April 10, 1998 known as the Good Friday Agreement.