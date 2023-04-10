Ryan Reynolds buys £1.5 million home close to Wrexham FC

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has reportedly splashed out on a £1.5 million home in Wales just five miles away from his beloved Wrexham Football Club
The actor may be trading the bright lights of New York for the Welsh countryside as his side battle it out for promotion from the..
The Wrexham co-owner has been vocal about his appreciation for Wrexham AFC