Ranchers battle wolves in Colorado wilds as reintroduction looms

Could donkeys hold the key to wolf reintroduction peace in rural Colorado?

Some ranchers protect their livestock in unusual ways after attacks by a pack from neighboring Wyoming and before the wolf's expected return in their state by the end of the year.

“The vote that went through was won by people that really have no idea what you're up against up here," says rancher Greg Sykes.

"It's better to shoot the wolves and not tell them about the cow," explains Don Gittleson, who claims eight of his cows have been killed since eight2021.