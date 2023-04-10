Funeral of Palestinian teen killed in Israeli raid near Jericho

Palestinians chant slogans as they carry the body of 15-year-old Mohammed Fayez Balhan during his funeral procession in the Aqabat Jaber camp near West Bank's Jericho, after he was shot dead by Israeli forces in a raid on the camp.
Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teen during a military raid near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho on Monday, the..
Israeli forces killed a 15-year-old Palestinian teenager during a military raid near Jericho. The Palestinian health ministry..