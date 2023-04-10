Afternoon Adventure (3:00p - 4:30p EDT) | Chained Echoes | Episode 3
Afternoon Adventure (3:00p - 4:30p EDT) | Chained Echoes | Episode 3

That could&apos;ve gone better.

The after dinner festivities become a little too real as the threads of our characters become entwined.

Come check what we&apos;re up to, and dunk on Robb while you&apos;re here.