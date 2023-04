Portland BLM-Antifa rioter convicted for killing infant son

Dakota Kurtis Means, a 23-year-old man who was federally convicted for his role in a 2020 Portland BLM-Antifa riot, was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree criminal mistreatment over the death of his three-month-old son.