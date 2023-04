[Ep 8] The Divine Mind: Feminine and Masculine Harmony PART 2

In this episode of Sacred Anarchy Live, we are exploration the feminine energy that lives within all man.

When the masculine and feminine energies within us are in balance or harmony, we are able to move through life with ease.

However, it has been to our detriment that the feminine energy has been intentionally repressed and oppressed.

This is the second part of this topic where we discuss the artifical versions of the feminine!