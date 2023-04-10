Maintaining the Best Version of YOU!

Each of us have been blessed with an incredible gift in the bodies that God has given us.

In today's crazy world, what are some ways that we can protect those bodies, which could even be compared to a temple?

Becky Havens has a passion and calling to educate people about the importance of caring for our bodies that the Lord has blessed us with by living a healthy lifestyle.

She also wrote "Toxin Free in 12 Months," a 12 month guide to help you transition over to a toxin free lifestyle.

While she will be sharing some tidbits with us here today, you'll want to visit safehavensmama.com for much more information on how to maintain the best version of YOU!