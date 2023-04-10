A 15 min city room in Shanghai, 10 m2 at best

A 15 min city room in Shanghai, 10 m2 at best.

Where do you cook here?

You dont!

Making people super addicted to food since they cant make stocks or cook their own food at home.

Where do you put a computer or a TV?

You dont!

Who needs it.

Balcony?

What good is a balcony when you have a full window?

Are your feet hurting and you cant climb?

Sorry you must.

Do you want to invite a friend for a sleepover?

Make sure its a small friend and its a female friend otherwise no bed.

And as you cant see here the apartment was designed with no fridge space so that it has to be kept at the door leaving a minimum space.

Make sure you dont get fat otherwise you wont be able to enter.