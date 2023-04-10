Pavlova | Strawberries & Cream Meringue Recipe

This dessert reminds me of something my mother would make us when we were young.

Her meringue style dessert had the addition of ground almonds I believe.

It was one of my favourite desserts she ever made, the crunch of that meringue paired with the creamy cold whipped cream, and burst of sweet berries; it was heaven.

I started making this recipe as an homage to what my mom would make us, and this has quickly become everyone's favourite dessert.

My sister even requested it for her Birthday cake, so I decided to film the recipe and finally share it with all of you.

This is a very classic pavlova using simple ingredients that you likely have at home.

It consists mainly of egg whites and sugar, which is great during this strange time we are living in where flour is hard to come by for some at the grocery store.

A pavlova is almost always topped with whipped cream and fruit, so I will also tell you how I whip up these components as well.

This would be the perfect Birthday cake if you are in need of a show stopping, yet humble and rustic dessert for a Birthday.

Do not be intimidated, this is actually quite easy to make, so here is the recipe for my pavlova, the macerated strawberries, and whipped cream!

If you would like the written recipe, you can find that here: